The Carry Out 1-16-18: “Government has turned into the high school principal trying to get to the bottom of who swore at the driver from the back of the bus”

Posted 11:52 PM, January 16, 2018, by , Updated at 11:49PM, January 16, 2018

US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach on January 14, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Nicholas Kamm (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include Governor Rauner not calling President Trump and David Duke racist, the continuing saga of “did he or did he not say sh*%thole,” Chicago tourism hitting 55 million visitors in 2017, the Bulls inching closer to .500, the Illini losing to Nebraska, Northwestern getting ready to play #22 Ohio State, the Bears getting failing grades for their 2017 free agent class and a group in California lobbying to create a 51st state.

