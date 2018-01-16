× The Carry Out 1-16-18: “Government has turned into the high school principal trying to get to the bottom of who swore at the driver from the back of the bus”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include Governor Rauner not calling President Trump and David Duke racist, the continuing saga of “did he or did he not say sh*%thole,” Chicago tourism hitting 55 million visitors in 2017, the Bulls inching closer to .500, the Illini losing to Nebraska, Northwestern getting ready to play #22 Ohio State, the Bears getting failing grades for their 2017 free agent class and a group in California lobbying to create a 51st state.

