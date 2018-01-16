× The Carry Out 1-15-18: “It’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day in America, a day to reflect on community and spirit or buy a new mattress”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include President Trump saying he’s not a racist, Chris Kennedy walking off stage after Republican State Rep. Jeanne Ives gun violence comment, gymnast Simone Biles saying she was sexually abused, the Sunday morning talk shows discussing President Trump’s alleged racist remarks, the Bulls beating the Miami Heat in a Monday matinee, the Bears retaining Defensive Coordinator Vic Fangio, the Bears receiving a lot of positive press for the hiring of Matt Nagy, the Minnesota Vikings beating the Saints in a thriller, the Blackhawks starting their bye week after getting walloped by the Red Wings and Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan passing away.

