Another typical winter day for the Steve and the crew as they bunkered down in studio to talk about the most anticipated shows of the season with Kim Potts (YahooTV), Dr. Kevin Most easing concerns about the measles scare last week at O’Hare, a contest update from the “WGN Radio Steve-AH Las Vegas Contest“, and Candy Morales motivating listeners to stay on track with their new years fitness resolutions.