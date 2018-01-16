× ‘SNL’ alum Julia Sweeney: “I was telling all these stories as a means to get my sitcom job that I never got”

Actress, comedian, author, monologist and “SNL” alum Julia Sweeney joins Justin to discuss her new show at The Second City, “Julia Sweeney: Older and Wider.” Julia talks about why she considers this new show a workshop, the preparation required to put together this show, the process of finding the right material, how her career as a storyteller started by accident, how she is able to capture intimacy during a live performance, the challenges involved with telling deeply personal stories in front of an audience, what she considers to be “off limits” when it comes to telling a story and if she thinks that her SNL character Pat would work in today’s politically charged climate.

