× Richard Lewis on his return to stand-up comedy: ‘It feels good to be back’

The great Richard Lewis is in town! He stopped by to chat with Bill and Wendy to talk about well… life and his comeback to stand-up comedy. Take a listen.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and on Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.