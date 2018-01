× Brad Schreiber, author of “What Are You Laughing At?: How to Write Humor for Screenplays, Stories & More

Learn about the importance of crossing genres, embarrassment and hockey players when it comes to comedy when Nick Digilio visits with Brad Schreiber, author of “What Are You Laughing At?: How to Write Humor for Screenplays, Stories & More.”

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)