× Bill and Wendy Full Show 1.16.18: The Great Richard Lewis Stopped By!

Today was a very special day for the show. First, Bill and Wendy got the chance to catch up with the great Richard Lewis. Then, CNET’s Bridget Carey made her grand return to the show. They also talked about the “relationship” between President Trump and Stormy Daniels, vintage porn stars, and much more. Grab your earbuds.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and on Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.