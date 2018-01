× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 1.16.18: Best Bike Memories

On today’s bonus hour, Bill and Wendy talk about their favorite bike memories, how Trump’s Russiagate compares to Nixon’s Watergate, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and on Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.