Author Jessica Easto wants you to brew a better cup of coffee at home

Writer and editor Jessica Easto joins Justin on Industry Night to discuss her new book, “Craft Coffee: A Manual.” Jessica talks about the impetus for writing this book, the movement towards specialty or craft coffee, America’s relationship with the coffee bean and how you can brew a better cup of coffee at home.

