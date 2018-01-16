× Celebrate the beauty of bacteria

Chicago-based artist and scientist Hunter Cole joins Justin to discuss her new exhibit “Living Light: Photographs by Light of Bioluminescent Bacteria,” on display at ARC Gallery in Chicago through Jan. 27. Hunter talks about how art and science interact, where this style of art comes from, the trial and error of using bacteria for art and how art and creativity are both helpful to people that are studying science.

