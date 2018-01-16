× April Reign of #OscarsSoWhite speaks on Martin Luther King, Aziz Ansari’s Alleged Misconduct, Dobie Maxwell “Monkey In The Middle”, Comedian Paul Farahvar and Tell Me Something Good! | Full Show (Jan 15th)

Tonight on Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez (Jan 15th) Comedian Paul Farahvar rides side car as we welcome April Reign the creator of #OscarsSoWhite to discuss the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. and his impact on today’s world. Comedian Dobie Maxwell shares a riviting story of how he nearly escaped being thrown in the slammer by the police after one of his best friend’s robbed a bank and fled to Vegas. Find it all in his new book: “Monkey In The Middle”. And finally, we take listener calls for our nightly segment, Tell Me Something Good!

