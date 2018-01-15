× Wintrust Business Lunch 1/15/18: Driverless Chicago, Financially Assisting Kids, & Cyber Privacy

Driverless cars have been in the headlights for years now and Chicago Inno broke down how behind Chicago’s streets might be for when autonomous vehicles are rolled out. Brady Porche shared the details behind a surprising study that 75% of adults with kids are helping their children out financially in one way or another, and now the CES is over, Professor David Gunkel made the that cyber privacy is still a priority as the tech world moves forward.