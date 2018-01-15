WGN Radio Theatre #249: Suspense, The Charlie McCarthy Show and Broadway Is My Beat

(L-R) Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on January 14, 2018. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Suspense: The Doll.” Guest Starring: Patty McCormack; (10-23-56).  Next we have: “The Charlie McCarthy Show.” Guest Starring: Charlies Boyer; (01-05-47). For our final episode of the night we have: “Broadway Is My Beat: The Ed Koster Murder Case.” (10-13-51).

