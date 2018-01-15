× WGN Radio Theatre #249: Suspense, The Charlie McCarthy Show and Broadway Is My Beat

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on January 14, 2018. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Suspense: The Doll.” Guest Starring: Patty McCormack; (10-23-56). Next we have: “The Charlie McCarthy Show.” Guest Starring: Charlies Boyer; (01-05-47). For our final episode of the night we have: “Broadway Is My Beat: The Ed Koster Murder Case.” (10-13-51).

Have questions about a specific show or wish to comment, like us on Facebook at: Facebook.com/WGNRadioTheatre and follow us on Twitter at: Twitter.com/WGNRadioTheatre