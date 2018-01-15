× The Opening Bell 1/15/18: Craft Distilling Is Booming Thanks To CH Distillery

The Chicago food an beverage scene has sen huge success thanks to the craft brewery scene, but many people overlook the craft distillery scene in the Chicago area. Steve sat down with one of the leaders in the Midwest craft distilling industry as Tremaine Atkinson (CEO of CH Distillery) was placed in this week’s CEO Spotlight. Jaime Brenkus (Nationally known Fitness Expert) then joined the program to talk about the realistic way of reaching new years resolution fitness goals, especially for the baby boomer generation, and how a healthy lifestyle translates to positive results in the business world.