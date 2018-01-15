× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 01.15.18: Handyman Poker, medical marijuana in school, Minnesota Vikings, Hawaii Emergency Management Agency

Today, John finds out from Hawaii Emergency Management Agency Executive Officer Toby Clairmont how an employee accidentally caused alarm across the state when he triggered a missile threat alert over the weekend. Plus, the father of Ashley Surin, who needs medical marijuana to decrease the frequency of her seizures joins the show to explain how her case ended up in court. WGN Radio Sports Reporter Sam Panayotovich tells John what saved everyone’s money when the Minnesota Vikings beat the New Orleans Saints Sunday. Finally, John, Steve and new contestant, Violeta, play Handyman Poker. You determine who wins.