× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 1-15-18

We have another great show for you this evening! On tonight’s episode of The Download, political analysts Chris Robling and Dave Lundy debate the top national political stories making news this week, housing activist and Martin Luther King Jr. photographer Bernard Kleina talks about the impact Martin Luther King Jr. had on Chicago and the fight for fair housing, Squirrel Nut Zippers co-founder Jimbo Mathus chats about his career and show tomorrow night at SPACE in Evanston and we end the show in Studio 435 with some amazing local music from Sports Boyfriend!

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm to 11 pm on @WGNRadio