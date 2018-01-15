× The Best of the Big Payoff 100 (if we don’t say so ourselves) | The Big Payoff

We have a special treat for you. (Ok, it was for us to, but really, it was for you.) To mark the 100th episode of The Big Payoff Podcast, we thought it would be fun to share our favorite episodes. Some of our picks were those our listeners related to most, and some were those where we really did help ourselves (always a bonus). There were also a few that simply contained moments that only audio can capture. We appreciate each and every one of you who takes the 24 minutes out of your day to join us on our journey to dive more deeply into the conversations that can make all of us better at our work, and more comfortable with ourselves in our lives every day (that is, after all, the big payoff). We hope you’ll have as much fun listening as we did creating this for you.