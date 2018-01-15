× Squirrel Nut Zippers co-founder Jimbo Mathus: “We were completely caught off guard when our sound took off and became a part of an era”

Jimbo Mathus, co-founder of the Squirrel Nut Zippers, joins Justin to talk about his career, what he remembers about touring for their breakthrough record, “Hot,” how their sound took off and became part of the alternative music scene of the late ’90’s, how growing up in a family of musicians influenced the Squirrel Nut Zippers sound, the process of putting together the current Squirrel Nut Zippers lineup, their forthcoming record, “Beasts of Burgundy” and their show tomorrow night at SPACE in Evanston.

