Rick and producer Lise Graham talk about her podcast entering into 2018, what types of guests she has on the horizon and they hear a clip from the forth-coming Martin Luther King Day special, where she interviews amazing rapper, performer and creative entrepreneur Jason Robinson, also known as Makia! Subscribe to Lise.FM on your favorite podcast app, or listen on Soundcloud.