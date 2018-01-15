× Political analyst Chris Robling: “President Trump was caught saying things that folks in his position should not be caught saying”

It’s Touché time! Political analysts Chris Robling and Dave Lundy are back to argue about the top political stories making news this week including President Trump’s alleged racist remarks in a closed door meeting, the ongoing fight over immigration and DACA, the political ramifications over the Hawaii missile alert mishap and the possibility that we see a government shutdown.

