× No Coast Cinema Ep. 26 | Midnight Movies w/ Mike Vanderbilt of Daily Grindhouse

This week on No Coast Cinema, Tom and Conor welcome back assistant editor at Daily Grindhouse Mike Vanderbilt to talk about three upcoming midnight movie screenings at the Music Box Theater.

Mike shares brief backgrounds on “Wild Beasts”, “The Astrologer” and “Alley Cat Rock: Sex Hunter” and talks about the overarching influence of B-movies and exploitation cinema. They also discuss the concept of the “secret handshake movie” and share their favorite midnight movies to watch with friends

Listen to the full podcast below:

