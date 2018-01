× Monday Morning Movie Reviews Bonus Podcast: Worst Films of 2017 + Special Subcategories

In this special web exclusive podcast, Nick Digilio, Erik Childress and Collin Souter reveal their worst movies of 2017 as well as their picks for their special sub-categories.

And to hear their list of the best films of 2017, click here.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)