× Martin Luther King’s oldest son calls on Americans to appeal to President Trump’s ‘heart’ to bring the U.S. closer to realizing King’s dream

Martin Luther King, Jr’s eldest son, Martin Luther King III joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to commemorate the legacy of MLK, look at how far the country has come in realizing King’s dream, and what President’s Trump recent comments about less fortunate countries say about the future of the United States.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3452758/3452758_2018-01-15-183558.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl​ Follow @VioletaPod​ Follow @kpowell720​ Follow @TheRoeConnShow​

​And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​​​