Martin Luther King’s oldest son calls on Americans to appeal to President Trump’s ‘heart’ to bring the U.S. closer to realizing King’s dream

Posted 5:46 PM, January 15, 2018, by

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 15: Martin Luther King III speaks in front of the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial on Martin Luther King Day January 15, 2018 in Washington DC. Martin Luther King Jr. would have been 88 years old today. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Martin Luther King, Jr’s eldest son, Martin Luther King III joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to commemorate the legacy of MLK, look at how far the country has come in realizing King’s dream, and what President’s Trump recent comments about less fortunate countries say about the future of the United States.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​​​