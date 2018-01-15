× Martin Luther King Jr. photographer Bernard Kleina reflects on Dr. King’s lasting impact on Chicago

Housing activist and Martin Luther King Jr. photographer Bernard Kleina joins Justin to discuss his memories of marching with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Chicago, how he ended up documenting Dr. King and other civil rights leaders, Dr. King’s involvement in the fair housing movement, how Dr. King was treated when he came to march in Chicago, the fight for open housing, what the Fair Housing Act actually does, the impact of the Chicago Freedom Movement and what makes his photographs of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. stand out.

