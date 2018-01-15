× Live from Studio 435: Sports Boyfriend

Eileen Peltier aka Sports Boyfriend, joins Justin in Studio 435 to talk about making music in Chicago, how she assembles a song, her process of recording music, how she figures out what songs to perform live, the differences between playing with a band and playing solo, how she has evolved as a musician, the artists that have influenced her and her upcoming show at Schubas as part of the Tomorrow Never Knows Festival. Sports Boyfriend also sing a few songs including “That’s a Novelty,” “I Only Leave My House to Dance with You” and “Jasmine in the Summer.”

