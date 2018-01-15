× “Elton Jim” reacts to some recent questionable”compliments” on his look, and ponders “Oprah 2020”

In this 87th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano, reacts to a string of similar and questionable “compliments” about his look — wearing black clothing and a black overcoat — and wonders what kind of image he’s projecting. And offers his “colorful” solution. In the “Pop Culture Club,” Jim and regular contributor, Emily Armanetti, debate the possibilities and realities of an “Oprah 2020” presidential bid.

