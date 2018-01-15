× Celebrating Dr. Martin L. King Jr., in Service and Solidarity

Today, Americans across the nation pause to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

In honor of MLK Day, John Russick, vice president for interpretation and education at the Chicago History Museum, joined Bill and Wendy on the phone to talk about the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the museum’s new MLK exhibit, “Remembering Dr. King: 1929-1968”.



“Remembering Dr. King: 1929-1968,” exhibit will run through December 2018. For more information on exhbit, visit chicagohistory.org/exhibitions.

