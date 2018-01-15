Barrel to Bottle-Ep 17| Wine About the Weather: Great wines that pair perfectly with cold fare

Beaujolais vines are pictured under the snow, on November 9, 2016 near Chenas. (JEFF PACHOUD/AFP/Getty Images)

On this week’s episdoe of Barrel to Bottle w/Binny’s Beverage Depot as winter weather sets in, host Kristen Ellis lays out a couple of guidelines for picking the perfect cold weather wine that pairs well with football party fare and hearty cold-weather favorites like stews and roasts. Co-host Jeff Carlin and Kristen are joined by Binny’s Whiskey Hotline expert Joe Maloney and Binny’s Beer Buzz expert Roger Adamson on tour of Italian wines that are sure to impress.


