× Barrel to Bottle-Ep 17| Wine About the Weather: Great wines that pair perfectly with cold fare

On this week’s episdoe of Barrel to Bottle w/Binny’s Beverage Depot as winter weather sets in, host Kristen Ellis lays out a couple of guidelines for picking the perfect cold weather wine that pairs well with football party fare and hearty cold-weather favorites like stews and roasts. Co-host Jeff Carlin and Kristen are joined by Binny’s Whiskey Hotline expert Joe Maloney and Binny’s Beer Buzz expert Roger Adamson on tour of Italian wines that are sure to impress.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3452390/3452390_2018-01-15-005430.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D6690.mp3

Have a question for Binny’s Beverage Depot? Hit us on Twitter and you might win a $20 gift card toward your next purchase!

Follow @BinnysBev

Want to attend an upcoming tasting or event? Check out our events page

“If you can’t find it at Binny’s, it’s probably not worth drinking.”