× A Song About Burt Mustin by The Dan & Jenny Trio

Alright, we got a true kick out this one. Earlier today, The Dan and Jenny Trio joined us over the phone as we were talking about the late and great Burt Mustin and boy oh boy, did they have a song! If you missed it, you’re in some pure comedy. Take a listen.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and on Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.