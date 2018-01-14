× WGN Radio Theatre #248: Night Beat, The Abbott & Costello Show and Have Gun-Will Travel

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on January 13, 2018. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Night Beat: Julie, The Juke Box Girl.” Guest Starring: Frank LoveJoy; (05-18-51). Next we have: “The Abbott & Costello Show: Lou Becomes a Sailor.” (01-25-45). For our final episode of the night we have: “Have Gun-Will Travel: North Folk.” Guest Starring: John Dehner; (06-21-59).

