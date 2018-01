× Vegas Headliner and ‘America’s Got Talent’ Winner, Terry Fator: The Art of Ventriloquism and Impressionism

Vegas headliner Terry Fator hangs with Dave Plier to talk about the art of ventriloquism, impressionism, channeling the days of vaudeville, conquering Vegas and his upcoming appearance The Genesee Theatre in Waukegan. TerryFator.Com GeneseeTheatre.Com