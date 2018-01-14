× This is History: Betty White Celebrates 96 Years, Neon is Invented, Birth of MLK, 1st Broadcast of ‘The Lone Ranger’, Seinfeld Debuts

Dave Plier and Dave Schwan look back at Dave’s interview with Betty White as she celebrates her 96th birthday , the Lone Ranger debuts, the birth of Martin Luther King Jr. The Dick Van Dyke Show and Seinfeld premieres, Ernie Banks elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame, Ronald Reagan was inaugurated and more.