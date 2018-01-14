Actress Betty White reacts to applause during a ceremony where she was named an Honorary Forest Ranger by the US Forest Service, at the Kennedy Center in Washington Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2010. White has stated in numerous interviews that her first ambition as a young girl was "to become a forest ranger, but they didn't allow women to do that back then". (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
This is History: Betty White Celebrates 96 Years, Neon is Invented, Birth of MLK, 1st Broadcast of ‘The Lone Ranger’, Seinfeld Debuts
Dave Plier and Dave Schwan look back at Dave’s interview with Betty White as she celebrates her 96th birthday , the Lone Ranger debuts, the birth of Martin Luther King Jr. The Dick Van Dyke Show and Seinfeld premieres, Ernie Banks elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame, Ronald Reagan was inaugurated and more.