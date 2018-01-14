The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 1/14/18

On this edition of The Sunday Spin:

Rick is joined by Democratic State Reps. Michael Zalewski and Jamie Andrade. Jamie serves as the Chairman of Illinois House Cybersecurity, Data Analytics, & IT Committee, and Michael is the Chairman of the new Crytocurrency Subcommittee. Michael and Jamie explain what Bitcoin is, how cryptocurrencies affect IL, the importance of cybersecurity and much more.



Then, Democratic Attorney General Candidate, Jesse Ruiz, joins Rick in the studio to talk about Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan’s decision to not seek re-election, the many responsibilities of Attorney Generals, and more.

For our last guests, Rick talks with Democratic Attorney General candidate Aaron Goldstein about a recent incident that made him put things into perspective and how the incident may possibly affect his campaign strategies. Aaron also shares his reasons for running in the candidacy, his motivators, and much more.