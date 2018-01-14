× The Busy Beaver Button Company and Women’s March Chicago: “We need to help people express themselves”

Dave Hoekstra previews the upcoming Women’s March Chicago with representative Claire Shingler and the Busy Beaver Button Company’s Joel Carter and Denise Gibson. They discuss the business of buttons as a means of expression and the history of protest and political buttons in the US, Shingler talks about this year’s march and the focus on action in the voting booth as a means of change, and more. Busy Beaver is holding a button-making party for the Women’s Match on Monday 1/15 at 3pm.