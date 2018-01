× Steve Dale’s Pet World 1/14/18

Steve Dale talks with Cari Meyers of The Puppy Mill Project about the continuing battle to ensure that more and more pet stores are not able to sell dogs and cats. Gail Czarnecki-Maulden, also known as “The Queen Of Poop”, chimes in to share the importance of nutritional supplements and monitoring what comes out of your pet in regards to their health.