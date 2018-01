× Remembering ‘Mister Kelly’s’ on Rush Street: It was “peppered by the greatest talent of the era”

Rick is joined by David Marienthal, Adam Carston, Daryl Nitz & Phil Koch to talk about their now sold out show “Ella Fitzgerald Live at Mister Kelly’s” Benefit Show on Monday January 29th at City Winery. They talk about the magical history of Mister Kelly’s and why it’s so important to tell the story of the iconic venue and the Marienthal family today.