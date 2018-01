× OTL #587: The Outside the Loop 2018 Podcasting Summit

Mike Stephen hosts the annual Outside the Loop Chicago Podcasting summit to talk about all things new and exciting in the world of local audio storytelling. Joining him in studio for this summit is Arnie Neikamp and Matt Young of Hello from the Magic Tavern, Colleen Pellissier of The Good News Podcast, and Dometi Pongo of CULture Race and Equity: a seat at the table. Special thank to Engines for powering this week’s local music.