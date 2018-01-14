Jesse Ruiz, the new chairman of the State Board of Education, smiles while being introduced during a news conference, Tuesday, Sept. 144, 2004, while in Illinois Gov. Rod Bloagojevich's office at the state Capitol in Springfield, Ill. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)
Jesse Ruiz: “Being an Attorney General is All About Being The People’s Advocate”
Rick Pearson is joined by Democratic Attorney General Candidate, Jesse Ruiz, to talk about Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan’s decision to not seek re-election, the many responsibilities of Attorney Generals, and more.