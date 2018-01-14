Northwestern's Gavin Skelly (44) and Indiana's Justin Smith (3) go for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Highlights: Northwestern at Indiana – 1/14/18
Northwestern's Gavin Skelly (44) and Indiana's Justin Smith (3) go for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Highlights: Northwestern Wildcats at Indiana Hoosiers – January 14, 2018