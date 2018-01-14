× Brian Noonan Show 1/14/18: Hawaii’s false alarm and things to avoid doing

After a terrifying false alarm rocked Hawaii, Brian talks to listeners about what you would do with your last moments on earth. Plus: stupid things to avoid doing no matter how much time you have left on this planet.

To kick off the show, Brian pays his respects to the recently departed Milt Rosenberg, WGN Radio legend and former host of Extension 720. Producer Cody Gough and News Anchor Roger Badesch also share some of their Milt stories from when they all used to work together at the station.

Then, Brian goes off on teenagers who are daring each other to eat laundry detergent Tide pods. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a warning to parents several years ago about the liquid laundry detergent packets, but according to Brian, teenagers are another breed.

Brian then turns his attention to a state of the union near water that isn’t Florida: Hawaii. After an employee at the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency “pushed the wrong button” and caused a wave of panic when an emergency alert falsely informed the island that it was about to be hit by a missile attack (it wasn’t), Brian asks listeners what they would have done if they were told they only had 20 minutes until virtually assured destruction.

A new chapter has unfolded in Brian’s ongoing foot injury saga, and this week he explains why his story only highlights more of the failings of the U.S. healthcare system. After his update, Brian quizzes the crew on the top drinks that bartenders might judge you for ordering (Cody correctly guesses three of them!).

To wrap up the show, Karen Conti joins Brian in-studio to catch up on the latest legal news before answering legal questions from listeners.