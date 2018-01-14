The attorneys who will represent former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich in the January retrial of his corruption case, Aaron Goldstein, left, Lauren Kaeseberg, and Sheldon Sorosky, right, leave federal court after a status hearing where U.S. District Judge James Zagel allowed two of Blagojevich's attorneys to withdraw from future proceedings Friday, Oct. 1, 2010, in Chicago. Lead attorney Sam Adam Jr. and his father Sam Adam Sr., were excused from participation in the retrial. Kaeseberg is an attorney, but will be named as Blagojevich's paralegal. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)
Aaron Goldstein: “I Still Believe In The Fundamental Goodness Of Us All”
Democratic Attorney General candidate Aaron Goldstein joins Rick Pearson to share details about a recent incident that made him put things into perspective and how the incident may possibly affect his campaign strategies. Aaron also shares his reasons for running in the candidacy, his motivators, and much more.