× Wintrust Business Lunch 1/13/18: Mike Isaac, Esther Fung, Todd C. Frankel, Alexia Elejalde-Ruiz

Amy Guth talks to Mike Isaac, tech reporter at the New York Times, about Facebook’s new algorithm and how it will affect your timeline. Wall Street Journal’s Esther Fung explains why some landlords don’t like the word “mall.” Then, Todd C. Frankel breaks down the wage increases and store closures that Walmart announced last week. Later, Chicago Tribune’s Alexia Elejalde-Ruiz talks about some Chicago hospitals that are providing housing to homeless patients.