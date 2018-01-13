× Trump verbally attacked African countries and here’s what said a resident from Zimbabwe thinks

Social media and news articles have been heavily covering President Trump’s “s***hole” comment yesterday. One Chicago resident, Coco, who is originally from Zimbabwe shares his personal experiences with Matt Bubala and Roger Badesch. He came to the U.S. on a Visa for employment and is in the final stages of becoming a citizen. Other listeners call in discussing Trump’s support group percentage and what the future means for biracial children. Tune in for the conversation.