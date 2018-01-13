WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 11: U.S. President Donald Trump leads a prison reform roundtable in the Roosevelt Room at the White House, on January 11, 2018 in Washington, DC. State and local leaders joined Trump to discuss programs intended to help prisoners re-enter the workforce among other policy initiatives. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Trump verbally attacked African countries and here’s what said a resident from Zimbabwe thinks
Social media and news articles have been heavily covering President Trump’s “s***hole” comment yesterday. One Chicago resident, Coco, who is originally from Zimbabwe shares his personal experiences with Matt Bubala and Roger Badesch. He came to the U.S. on a Visa for employment and is in the final stages of becoming a citizen. Other listeners call in discussing Trump’s support group percentage and what the future means for biracial children. Tune in for the conversation.