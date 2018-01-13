× The Political Round Table, Danenberger Wines, and Music from Alex White of White Mystery! | Full Show (Jan 12th)

Tonight on Pretty Late! (Jan 12th) The Political Round Table (Ken Jakubowski, Dave Lundy and Eric Elk), Danenberger Wines with Susan Danenberger and we are delighted to have music from Alex White of White Mystery! Check out White Mystery who is playing Thalia Hall on Jan 12th!

