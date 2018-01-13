× The Beat Full Show (1/13/18): Is it time to forgive Sammy?

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz bring you the Saturday edition of The Beat: the guys discuss Matt Nagy’s hiring as the head coach of the Bears, and of course a name-pronunciation argument comes up; former Kansas City Chief and BTN analyst Danan Hughes joins the show to break down Nagy’s offensive prowess (and being in early on Kyle Schwarber); Tom Ricketts lays out a path to redemption for Sammy Sosa at the Cubs Convention; Bulls radio analyst Bill Wennington joins the show ahead of Zach LaVine’s debut at the United Center, and more.