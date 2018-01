× Scott Pruett on Making a World Class Racing Career AND World Class Wine!

As he gets ready for his final racing weekend in the Rolex 24 hours at Daytona, driver Scott Pruett joins Dane “On The Road”. Hear has Scott shares his almost 50 year career in almost every series in racing. Listen as Scott fills us in about Pruett Winery and the labor of love creating some of the world’s best wine. For more information on Scott, wine and ways he is sharing the latest with Lexus go to www.scottpruett.com

