Racing superstar and Fox Nascar personality Michael Waltrip joins Dane, “On The Road” live from the golf course during the celebrity Pro-Am in Orlando. Hear is he shares his love for fun and of course golf and the excitement of the 2018 Monster Energy Cup season coming up!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3452077/3452077_2018-01-13-174917.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3747.mp3