Matt Bubala Full Show 1-13-18: President Trump, news leaks and remembering WGN's Milt Rosenberg

In a meeting yesterday, President Trump labeled several African countries as a derogatory term. Tune in as Matt Bubala , Roger Badesch and listeners share their thoughts on Trump’s actions. Later on, Norman Pearlstine joins the show to discuss why news leaks could be good for the government. In this full show podcast, Matt Bubala and staff share memories of Milt Rosenberg, who passed away this week.