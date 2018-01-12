× Wintrust Business Lunch 1/12/18: Facebook Addictions, US Migration Study, & January Entertainment

Facebook’s 2018 goal this year is to help those who are addicted to the social media site and ease them back into normal consumption. Many people are skeptical of this, including Andrea Hanis as she detailed the story. Adam Ochstein provided the need to know HR updates for the new year, Andy Kroll shared the results of their annual US migration study, and Front Row Phyllis previewed the various events happening through the rest of January.