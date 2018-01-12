Video: Weekend Warning – Blackhawks and Bulls. And Cubs. And Boats

The Blackhawks and Bulls will both be in town during this winter weekend. But if you want a taste of warmer weather, there’s also the Cubs Convention and the Chicago Boat Show. No matter what your plans are, Violeta Podrumedic reminds you that the Traffix Chicago app can help you avoid delays.

